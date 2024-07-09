Intensifying Conflict: Gaza City Under Siege

Palestinians fled under Israeli fire as tanks pushed deeper into Gaza City on Tuesday, resulting in dozens of casualties in an airstrike. The offensive, which Hamas warned could jeopardize ceasefire talks, intensified throughout the day.

Later, an airstrike hit tents housing displaced families near a school in the town of Abassan, medical officials reported. The Israeli military stated it was investigating the incident.

On the front lines, Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters engaged Israeli forces with machine guns, mortars, and anti-tank missiles. Israel's military confirmed close-quarters combat but did not comment on casualties. Over the past week, Israeli forces have neutralized more than 150 fighters and destroyed explosive-laden buildings.

The latest bout of violence has led to further displacement and humanitarian crises, with families fleeing and medical clinics out of service. U.S. officials in the region are pushing for a ceasefire, but Israel's renewed attacks threaten these efforts.

In southern Gaza, airstrikes have caused significant civilian casualties, including children, raising alarm among human rights groups and calling for urgent international intervention.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)