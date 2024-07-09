Left Menu

Intensifying Conflict: Gaza City Under Siege

Palestinians fled deeper into Gaza City as Israeli forces intensified their offensive, with numerous casualties reported. Amid fierce ground battles and airstrikes, ceasefire talks were jeopardized. Civilians, displaced and facing a hunger crisis, were caught in the crossfire, raising urgent humanitarian concerns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-07-2024 23:37 IST | Created: 09-07-2024 23:37 IST
Intensifying Conflict: Gaza City Under Siege
AI Generated Representative Image

Palestinians fled under Israeli fire as tanks pushed deeper into Gaza City on Tuesday, resulting in dozens of casualties in an airstrike. The offensive, which Hamas warned could jeopardize ceasefire talks, intensified throughout the day.

Later, an airstrike hit tents housing displaced families near a school in the town of Abassan, medical officials reported. The Israeli military stated it was investigating the incident.

On the front lines, Hamas and Islamic Jihad fighters engaged Israeli forces with machine guns, mortars, and anti-tank missiles. Israel's military confirmed close-quarters combat but did not comment on casualties. Over the past week, Israeli forces have neutralized more than 150 fighters and destroyed explosive-laden buildings.

The latest bout of violence has led to further displacement and humanitarian crises, with families fleeing and medical clinics out of service. U.S. officials in the region are pushing for a ceasefire, but Israel's renewed attacks threaten these efforts.

In southern Gaza, airstrikes have caused significant civilian casualties, including children, raising alarm among human rights groups and calling for urgent international intervention.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024