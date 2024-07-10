Chhattisgarh Government Approves Housing for 47,000 Homeless Families

The BJP government in Chhattisgarh has taken a significant step to provide housing to more than 47,000 homeless families identified in a socio-economic survey conducted last year under the previous Congress regime, officials said on Tuesday.

The decision was finalized during a cabinet meeting led by Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai at Mantralaya in Nava Raipur, according to Deputy CM Arun Sao.

Last year's socio-economic survey, covering 59.79 lakh families, identified 47,090 families as homeless. These families were not included in the permanent wait list (PWL) of the Socio-Economic and Caste Census -2011 (SECC-2011), making them ineligible for the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Rural scheme. They will now receive housing under the Mukhyamantri Awas Yojana (Rural), Sao explained.

The registration period for housing provisions for homeless, economically weaker, and lower-class families in Nava Raipur has been extended by three years. Under the Mukhyamantri Aawas Yojana, affordable housing facilities in Naya Raipur will be available until March 31, 2027, he added.

In another major move, the cabinet approved an amendment to the Chhattisgarh Government Store Purchase Rules, 2002, revised in 2022. This change mandates that all state government departments procure required materials, goods, and services through the Government of India's Government e-Marketplace (GeM) portal, replacing the Chhattisgarh State Industrial Development Corporation (CSIDC) and canceling existing rate contracts by the end of this month.

The initiative aims to tackle corruption in government procurement following multiple complaints about irregularities with CSIDC. The previous Congress government had barred purchases from the GeM portal, resulting in procurement challenges and increased corruption allegations. The Sai government has addressed these issues to restore transparency and curb corruption, Deputy CM Sao stated.

The cabinet also decided to create a separate 'Good Governance and Convergence' department to ensure the effective implementation of welfare policies and governance initiatives, as well as to address public issues.

