Governor vs Chief Minister: Defamation Case Takes Center Stage

The Calcutta High Court will hear on Monday an application for an interim order by West Bengal Governor C V Ananda Bose in a defamation suit filed against Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and other TMC leaders. The case involves alleged comments made by Banerjee.

Justice Krishna Rao allowed the defamation suit to proceed, and directed that the interim order application requesting Banerjee and others to refrain from further comments on the issue will be heard on Monday. Bose's lawyer has been instructed to serve copies of the application to the defendants.

The defamation case was filed on June 28, following Banerjee's remarks about women's safety concerns at the Raj Bhavan. Notably, a Raj Bhavan employee had alleged molestation against Bose, prompting a police inquiry. Under Article 361 of the Constitution, governors are protected from criminal proceedings during their tenure.

