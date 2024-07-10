BMC Demolishes Unauthorized Alterations at Bar Linked to BMW Hit-and-Run Case

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is taking down unauthorized modifications made at Vice-Global Tapas Bar in Juhu, following its link to a fatal BMW hit-and-run case. The bar was visited by the main suspect, Mihir Shah, hours before the crash that left one woman dead, authorities revealed.

Mihir Shah allegedly drove a BMW that struck a two-wheeler in Worli, killing pillion rider Kaveri Nakhwa and injuring her husband, Pradeep. Shah reportedly fled the scene after swapping seats with his driver. The BMC's K-West ward office began dismantling the unauthorized changes inside the bar.

Before the demolition, an inspection identified several unauthorized additions. The state Excise Department had previously sealed the bar for serving liquor to an underage Shah, violating Maharashtra's legal drinking age. The bar's closure follows orders from the district collector for multiple infractions. Shah's father, Rajesh Shah, is a ruling Shiv Sena leader.

