BMC Demolishes Unauthorized Alterations at Bar Linked to BMW Hit-and-Run Case

The BMC has begun demolishing unauthorized alterations at the Vice-Global Tapas Bar in Juhu, visited by Mihir Shah before he allegedly caused a BMW hit-and-run that resulted in one death. Shah was arrested, and the bar was sealed for serving liquor to underage patrons and violating Maharashtra's drinking laws.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2024 13:26 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 13:26 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) is taking down unauthorized modifications made at Vice-Global Tapas Bar in Juhu, following its link to a fatal BMW hit-and-run case. The bar was visited by the main suspect, Mihir Shah, hours before the crash that left one woman dead, authorities revealed.

Mihir Shah allegedly drove a BMW that struck a two-wheeler in Worli, killing pillion rider Kaveri Nakhwa and injuring her husband, Pradeep. Shah reportedly fled the scene after swapping seats with his driver. The BMC's K-West ward office began dismantling the unauthorized changes inside the bar.

Before the demolition, an inspection identified several unauthorized additions. The state Excise Department had previously sealed the bar for serving liquor to an underage Shah, violating Maharashtra's legal drinking age. The bar's closure follows orders from the district collector for multiple infractions. Shah's father, Rajesh Shah, is a ruling Shiv Sena leader.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

