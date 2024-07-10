Left Menu

Maharashtra CM Sacks Deputy Leader After Hit-and-Run Incident

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde dismissed Rajesh Shah, whose son Mihir Shah was involved in a BMW hit-and-run accident. The incident led to the death of Kaveri Nakhwa and several injuries to her husband. Mihir Shah has been arrested following the tragic event.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 10-07-2024 13:47 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 13:47 IST
Maharashtra CM Sacks Deputy Leader After Hit-and-Run Incident
Eknath Shinde
  • Country:
  • India

Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, heading the Shiv Sena, took swift action on Wednesday by sacking Rajesh Shah from his role as the party's deputy leader. This decision followed allegations against Shah's son, Mihir Shah, in a deadly BMW hit-and-run incident.

Despite being removed from the leadership role, Rajesh Shah remains a Shiv Sena member. Police reported that Mihir Shah's car struck a two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli area, leading to the death of Kaveri Nakhwa and injuries to her husband, Pradeep.

Kaveri was allegedly dragged for 1.5 km by the speeding car before Mihir swapped seats with his driver and escaped in a different vehicle. The driver then reportedly ran over her again while reversing. Mihir Shah was arrested on Tuesday.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cement Industry's Hidden Toll: High Diabetes and Obesity Rates Near Sokoto Factory

Influence of Social Media on E-Cigarette Use: Stricter Regulations and Education Needed

Transforming Public Health Education in Africa: Strategic Reforms for a Healthier Future

AI-Driven Badminton Analysis: Enhancing Shot Detection and Player Performance Strategies

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024