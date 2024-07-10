Maharashtra CM Sacks Deputy Leader After Hit-and-Run Incident
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde dismissed Rajesh Shah, whose son Mihir Shah was involved in a BMW hit-and-run accident. The incident led to the death of Kaveri Nakhwa and several injuries to her husband. Mihir Shah has been arrested following the tragic event.
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, heading the Shiv Sena, took swift action on Wednesday by sacking Rajesh Shah from his role as the party's deputy leader. This decision followed allegations against Shah's son, Mihir Shah, in a deadly BMW hit-and-run incident.
Despite being removed from the leadership role, Rajesh Shah remains a Shiv Sena member. Police reported that Mihir Shah's car struck a two-wheeler in Mumbai's Worli area, leading to the death of Kaveri Nakhwa and injuries to her husband, Pradeep.
Kaveri was allegedly dragged for 1.5 km by the speeding car before Mihir swapped seats with his driver and escaped in a different vehicle. The driver then reportedly ran over her again while reversing. Mihir Shah was arrested on Tuesday.
