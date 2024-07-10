Left Menu

Chaddi-Baniyan Gang's Attack Injures Policemen During Crime Scene Recreation

Two policemen were injured by the 'Chaddi-Baniyan' gang from Madhya Pradesh during a crime scene recreation in Mulki. Four members were arrested after attacking an elderly couple and looting Rs. 15 lakh worth of cash and jewelry. The police fired at the escaping suspects, injuring some.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 10-07-2024 14:02 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 14:02 IST
Two policemen were injured on Wednesday when members of the 'Chaddi-Baniyan' gang from Madhya Pradesh allegedly attacked them during a crime scene recreation in Mulki, near here, according to police sources.

Four gang members had been arrested on Tuesday in Sakleshpur, Hassan, and were brought to Mulki after they fled towards Bengaluru following a robbery on July 8. They looted Rs. 15 lakh in cash and jewelry and assaulted an elderly couple in Kotekani, police said.

Mangaluru police, with help from Sakleshpur police and KSRTC officials, nabbed the suspects within five hours. The police opened fire when the suspects attempted to escape, injuring some. The injured policemen are recovering in a hospital, while the accused are held in the police ward at Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru.

