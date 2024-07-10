Chaddi-Baniyan Gang's Attack Injures Policemen During Crime Scene Recreation

Two policemen were injured on Wednesday when members of the 'Chaddi-Baniyan' gang from Madhya Pradesh allegedly attacked them during a crime scene recreation in Mulki, near here, according to police sources.

Four gang members had been arrested on Tuesday in Sakleshpur, Hassan, and were brought to Mulki after they fled towards Bengaluru following a robbery on July 8. They looted Rs. 15 lakh in cash and jewelry and assaulted an elderly couple in Kotekani, police said.

Mangaluru police, with help from Sakleshpur police and KSRTC officials, nabbed the suspects within five hours. The police opened fire when the suspects attempted to escape, injuring some. The injured policemen are recovering in a hospital, while the accused are held in the police ward at Wenlock Hospital, Mangaluru.

