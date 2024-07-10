Left Menu

Conflict Escalates in Gaza Amid Renewed Israeli Offensive

Israeli forces intensified their operations in Gaza, hitting northern and central regions and causing significant casualties. The fighting, involving airstrikes and ground incursions, has led to a high death toll and displacement of civilians. Negotiation efforts to end the conflict are ongoing, with key talks set in Doha.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 10-07-2024 14:04 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 14:04 IST
AI Generated Representative Image

Israeli forces pressed their offensive in north and central Gaza on Wednesday, mere hours after an airstrike on a tent encampment killed over two dozen people, according to Palestinian officials. Negotiations to end the fighting are scheduled to resume soon.

Leaflets distributed over Gaza City outlined 'safe routes' for a mass evacuation. Palestinian militant group Hamas claimed the recent Israeli campaign resulted in over 60 Palestinian deaths on Tuesday, potentially hindering ceasefire efforts.

An airstrike on displaced families' tents near Abassan east of Khan Younis claimed at least 29 lives, mostly women and children, say Palestinian medics. The Israeli military stated it was reviewing civilian harm reports, noting the strike targeted a Hamas fighter involved in the Oct. 7 raid on Israel.

Israeli forces pushed deeper into Gaza City districts on Wednesday, conducting house-to-house searches. Residents reported tank shelling and sniper activity, with soldiers occupying rooftops and UNRWA headquarters.

According to the Israeli military, operations target Hamas and Islamic Jihad militants allegedly using UN facilities for attacks. The Palestinian Red Crescent cited tragic living conditions for Gaza City residents amidst intense bombardments, highlighting calls for evacuation.

Armed factions of Hamas and Islamic Jihad engaged Israeli forces with anti-tank rockets and mortars. Additional airstrikes in central Gaza resulted in more casualties, exacerbating the ongoing humanitarian crisis.

The war has claimed over 38,000 Palestinian lives since Hamas-led militants infiltrated southern Israel on Oct. 7, leading to significant loss and upheaval.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

