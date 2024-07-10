Left Menu

Supreme Court Addresses Allegations of Tree Felling by DDA: Harassment Claims Arise

The Supreme Court has addressed allegations of harassment by a resident involving the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) over illegal tree felling. The court has sought a response from Delhi Police on the matter and issued a notice following claims that city police are investigating petitioners and their financial activities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 15:53 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 15:53 IST
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

The Supreme Court on Wednesday took cognizance of harassment allegations by a city resident who filed a contempt plea against the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) over purported unlawful tree felling in the ridge forest. The court sought a response from Delhi Police regarding these claims.

A bench comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih issued a notice to the Delhi police after senior advocate Gopal Sankaranarayanan, representing the petitioner, reported that city police officers were making inquiries about the other petitioner, the New Delhi Nature Society.

Sankaranarayanan further alleged that police have also approached their bank to obtain detailed information about their accounts. The bench noted these submissions and issued the notice accordingly.

Bindu Kapurea, in her contempt plea, alleged that trees were cut despite a court order on March 4 denying the DDA permission to do so and accused the DDA of withholding this information from the court.

The apex court initiated suo motu contempt proceedings against the DDA vice chairman over the alleged felling of 1,100 trees in the ridge forest for a road widening project.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

