Coalition governments permanent fixture in political landscape: PSC chairperson

Fikeni highlighted the importance of understanding the political psychology within the public service and coalition politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Pretoria | Updated: 10-07-2024 17:43 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 17:43 IST
Fikeni reiterated the need for support and access to centers of excellence for chief advisors from different political parties. Image Credit: Twitter(@SAgovnews)
  • South Africa

The Chairperson of the Public Service Commission (PSC), Professor Somadoda Fikeni, emphasized that coalition governments are not a temporary phase but a permanent fixture in the political landscape. He shared these insights during a webinar hosted by the National School of Government (NSG), focusing on the topic "Making Coalitions and Governments of National Unity Work: The Role of Professional Bureaucracies."

“It is not a passing phase but something we must be prepared for and navigate,” Fikeni asserted.

The webinar explored the potential impact of the Government of National Unity (GNU) on public administration and governance, drawing lessons from international examples of power-sharing arrangements and local government systems in South Africa where coalitions have been in place for several years.

Political Psychology

Fikeni highlighted the importance of understanding the political psychology within the public service and coalition politics. He stressed the need for a deeper investment in political psychology, including the study of rational choices, perceptions, trust, and mistrust.

“It is not just about legislation, but about behavioral patterns, perceptions, and misperceptions. It involves trust and mistrust,” he said.

Fikeni advocated for training institutions and academic bodies to focus on soft skills, such as handling diversity, anticipating conflict situations, and building trust. He emphasized that these skills are crucial for managing the complex dynamics of coalition governments.

Language and Tension

Fikeni also underscored the importance of professional language and communication. He noted that casual greetings and informal language may not be appropriate in a coalition government setting where leaders come from diverse political backgrounds.

“You are going to deal with Ministers from different political worlds where certain phrases may signal something different. How do you navigate these spaces and deal with political culture, unlearning certain things to relearn new ones?” Fikeni questioned.

Despite concerns that coalition politics might lead to heightened tensions, Fikeni suggested that new leaders from various political parties might be more cautious and eager to form alliances and foster understanding.

Support for Chief Advisors

Fikeni reiterated the need for support and access to centers of excellence for chief advisors from different political parties. He emphasized the importance of training for individuals in private offices, such as Chiefs of Staff and advisors, to ensure professionalism and alignment with the broader national agenda.

“There might be a need to target those in private offices for training to instill professionalism and focus beyond the political party’s principals, considering the larger agenda and priorities of the seventh administration, and the national interest,” Fikeni concluded.

 

