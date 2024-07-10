High Court Orders Removal of Barricades at Shambhu Border

The Punjab and Haryana High Court has directed the Haryana government to remove the barricades at the Shambhu border within a week. The barricades had been put up in February to stop the 'Delhi Chalo' march by protesting farmers.

The protest, spearheaded by the Samyukta Kisan Morcha (SKM) and Kisan Mazdoor Morcha (KMM), includes demands for a legal guarantee to minimum support price (MSP) for crops.

The court's directive is aimed at reopening the Ambala-New Delhi highway while allowing peaceful protests at designated spots. The Haryana government has also been instructed to maintain law and order during this process.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)