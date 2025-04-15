Left Menu

Revolutionizing Tourism Spending: utu's Innovative Refund Vouchers Debut in Dubai Gold Souk

Travel fintech company utu has launched the region's first downtown tourist refund voucher program at Dubai's Gold Souk. Tourists can now increase their refund value by up to 25% using instant vouchers via utu's app, boosting spending in the UAE's retail ecosystem and enhancing the shopping experience.

In an effort to enhance tourist spending and shopping experiences, travel fintech firm utu has introduced the region's first downtown tourist refund voucher program at Dubai's renowned Gold Souk. With this new program, tourists can opt to convert their refunds into instant vouchers, worth up to 25% more than the original amount, via utu's web app. These vouchers are redeemable in-store, providing a seamless and immediate means to maximize shopping value.

Working in conjunction with the UAE's existing tourist refund process, utu's innovative solution does not alter official procedures but offers an enticing incentive for tourists. As they make their purchases at Gold Souk shops, tourists can select vouchers worth more than their initial refund, facilitated by store staff through utu's app. This initiative is just the beginning of utu's strategic plan to integrate this approach across the broader retail environment both in downtown areas and airports throughout the UAE.

With esteemed local partner Thangals Jewellery leading the implementation in eight stores, this program aims to boost sales significantly and support Dubai's objective of heightened tourist spendings. Thangals CEO Fazil Thangals and utu Co-Founder Asad Jumabhoy recognize the dual benefit of increased revenue for merchants and enriched experiences for tourists. As Dubai continues to attract millions, with gold and jewellery forming a significant share of its tourism sector, utu's program is setting a new standard in tourist shopping by enhancing the value of typical refunds.

