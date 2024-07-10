Supreme Court Backs CBI, Asserts Central Superintendence

The Supreme Court has upheld the central government's superintendence of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), dismissing the Centre's objections to a lawsuit filed by West Bengal. The state contests the CBI's ongoing investigations despite its withdrawal of consent in 2018.

Citing the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act of 1946, the top court stated that the CBI is under the central government's jurisdiction, dismissing arguments from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The court noted that powers and jurisdiction granted to the CBI beyond Union Territories require state consent as per the DSPE Act.

The Supreme Court asserted its special jurisdiction under Article 131 to resolve disputes between the Centre and states, rejecting claims that the suit should be dismissed due to non-disclosure of material facts. The case will proceed on August 13 for framing of issues.

