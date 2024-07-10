Supreme Court Backs CBI, Asserts Central Superintendence
The Supreme Court affirmed the central government's superintendence over the CBI, dismissing the Centre's objection to West Bengal's lawsuit challenging the agency's actions without state consent. The court clarified that the DSPE Act empowers the central government regarding CBI's jurisdiction, while Article 131 supports the court's special jurisdiction in federal-state disputes.
- Country:
- India
The Supreme Court has upheld the central government's superintendence of the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), dismissing the Centre's objections to a lawsuit filed by West Bengal. The state contests the CBI's ongoing investigations despite its withdrawal of consent in 2018.
Citing the Delhi Special Police Establishment (DSPE) Act of 1946, the top court stated that the CBI is under the central government's jurisdiction, dismissing arguments from Solicitor General Tushar Mehta. The court noted that powers and jurisdiction granted to the CBI beyond Union Territories require state consent as per the DSPE Act.
The Supreme Court asserted its special jurisdiction under Article 131 to resolve disputes between the Centre and states, rejecting claims that the suit should be dismissed due to non-disclosure of material facts. The case will proceed on August 13 for framing of issues.
(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Shankar Ghosh Appointed BJP's New Chief Whip in West Bengal Assembly
Centre and West Bengal Clash Over India-Bangladesh Water Treaty Involvement
Tripura Government to Collaborate with West Bengal Trust for New Medical College
Reliance Jio Bolsters Spectrum Holdings in Bihar and West Bengal
Governor vs Speaker: The Swearing-In Standoff in West Bengal