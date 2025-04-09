Left Menu

Mamata Banerjee Stands Firm Against Waqf Amendment in West Bengal

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has declared that the Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in the state, reassuring the Jain community of her support for minority protection amidst rising tensions. She urged unity among communities and emphasized her commitment to protect their property and rights.

Updated: 09-04-2025 13:26 IST
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has taken a firm stance against the implementation of the Waqf (Amendment) Act in the state. Addressing a gathering of the Jain community in Kolkata, Banerjee assured them that she would protect minorities and their properties, amidst concerns following the Bill's passage.

The Trinamool Congress leader urged everyone to stay united and disregard provocations to engage in political movements, emphasizing her commitment to maintaining peace and unity in the region. She highlighted the importance of historical ties and protection for communities in Bengal.

With a plea for coexistence, Banerjee emphasized her dedication to visiting religious sites across faiths and assured her audience that as long as she is in charge, she will safeguard their interests profoundly. Her message of unity remains constant in the face of challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

