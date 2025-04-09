Mamata Banerjee Stands Firm Against Waqf Amendment in West Bengal
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee declared that the Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be implemented in the state, affirming her commitment to protecting minority communities and their properties. Highlighting concerns similar to Bangladesh, Banerjee urged confidence in her leadership amidst legislative changes.
- Country:
- India
In a decisive move, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee announced that the contentious Waqf (Amendment) Act will not be executed in the state, assuring protection for minority communities and their properties.
While addressing the Jain community in Kolkata, Banerjee emphasized the importance of unity and dismissed the divisive potential of the Act, which has sparked widespread concern. "I know the enactment of the Waqf Act has created unease. Trust that Bengal will not succumb to divide and rule tactics," she stated.
Despite its passage in India's Parliament and subsequent presidential assent, Banerjee's firm stance reflects her commitment to safeguarding minority rights and ensuring stability within the region.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Kolkata Knight Riders Aim for Redemption After Opening Loss
High-Stakes Clash: Rajasthan Royals vs. Kolkata Knight Riders
Manchester City Partners with Kolkata: A New Era for Indian Football
Fake IT Raid in Kolkata: CISF Personnel Arrested in Robbery
Kolkata Knight Riders' Bowlers Outshine Rajasthan Royals in IPL Showdown