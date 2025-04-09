Left Menu

Calls for Reform Amidst Waqf Act Protests in West Bengal

In the wake of Waqf Amendment Act protest violence in Murshidabad, Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav urges Congress and Mamata Banerjee to embrace reforms. CM Yadav highlights the need to protect Muslim rights and address Waqf property misuse. Tensions escalate with accusations of vote bank politics.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 09-04-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 20:11 IST
Calls for Reform Amidst Waqf Act Protests in West Bengal
Madhya Pradesh CM Mohan Yadav (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Amid violent protests against the Waqf Amendment Act in Jangipur, Murshidabad district, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reached out to Congress and West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, urging them to recognize the necessity of reforms. He emphasized that these measures are aimed at uplifting the weaker sections of the Muslim community.

Addressing the media, CM Yadav questioned the sudden panic among opponents of the Waqf reforms, stressing that it was about safeguarding the rights of underprivileged Muslims. He accused critics of political maneuvering, urging Congress and Banerjee to act in the true interest of the community by supporting the reforms.

The protests in West Bengal led to clashes between demonstrators and police, resulting in property damage. Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, shared a video depicting the unrest, attributing it to 'anti-social elements.' Accusations flew as BJP's Amit Malviya criticized CM Banerjee for allegedly ignoring the chaos to secure votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025