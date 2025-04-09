Calls for Reform Amidst Waqf Act Protests in West Bengal

Amid violent protests against the Waqf Amendment Act in Jangipur, Murshidabad district, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav reached out to Congress and West Bengal's Mamata Banerjee, urging them to recognize the necessity of reforms. He emphasized that these measures are aimed at uplifting the weaker sections of the Muslim community.

Addressing the media, CM Yadav questioned the sudden panic among opponents of the Waqf reforms, stressing that it was about safeguarding the rights of underprivileged Muslims. He accused critics of political maneuvering, urging Congress and Banerjee to act in the true interest of the community by supporting the reforms.

The protests in West Bengal led to clashes between demonstrators and police, resulting in property damage. Suvendu Adhikari, Leader of Opposition in the West Bengal Legislative Assembly, shared a video depicting the unrest, attributing it to 'anti-social elements.' Accusations flew as BJP's Amit Malviya criticized CM Banerjee for allegedly ignoring the chaos to secure votes.

(With inputs from agencies.)