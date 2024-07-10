Left Menu

Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh Calls for Doubling Wage-Ceiling for Social Security Eligibility

RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS) urged the government to double the wage-ceiling for mandatory EPFO and ESIC subscriptions. The current ceilings are Rs 15,000 and Rs 21,000, respectively. BMS leaders also asked for early implementation of labor codes and increased the minimum pension to Rs 5,000.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-07-2024 18:40 IST | Created: 10-07-2024 18:40 IST
Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh Calls for Doubling Wage-Ceiling for Social Security Eligibility
AI Generated Representative Image
  • Country:
  • India

RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh on Wednesday urged the government to double the wage-ceiling threshold for mandatory subscription to social security schemes run by the retirement body EPFO and Employees' State Insurance Corporation.

Currently, the monthly wage ceiling for the Employees Pension Scheme 1995 run by the EPFO is Rs 15,000, while it is Rs 21,000 for Employees' State Insurance provided by the ESIC. According to a BMS statement, these ceilings are too low and not aligned with the rising income and prices.

This enhancement would also broaden the schemes' coverage to a larger section of workers, the union pointed out. A delegation led by BMS President Hiranmay Pandya and General Secretary Ravindra Himte met with Minister of Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya to demand this change. The minister responded positively, indicating government inclination towards workers' causes.

They also pushed for the immediate implementation of the Code on Wages 2019 and the Code on Social Security 2020, which will benefit 43 crore unorganised workers. Additionally, they demanded consultations with all trade unions on labor codes and an increase in the minimum pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000, linked with Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

(Disclaimer: With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

Adidas' Triumph Amid Nike's Setback: A New Era in Sportswear?

 Global
2
Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

Govt Releases CCUS Framework for Consultation to Reduce CO2 Emissions

 New Zealand
3
Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

Bringing Life Into Warzone: Mothers' Struggles in Gaza

 Global
4
Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

Brazil's Quest for Redemption: Neymar's Influence on World Cup Hopes

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Sustainable Solutions for EV Battery Recycling: An Advanced Optimization Framework

Strategic Timing in Renewable Energy Investments: Optimizing Costs and Emissions

AI-Powered Energy Management: Cutting Costs and Carbon Footprints in Dairy Farming

Navigating Risks in Uganda's Public-Private Partnerships: A Path to Infrastructure Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024