Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh Calls for Doubling Wage-Ceiling for Social Security Eligibility

RSS-affiliate Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh on Wednesday urged the government to double the wage-ceiling threshold for mandatory subscription to social security schemes run by the retirement body EPFO and Employees' State Insurance Corporation.

Currently, the monthly wage ceiling for the Employees Pension Scheme 1995 run by the EPFO is Rs 15,000, while it is Rs 21,000 for Employees' State Insurance provided by the ESIC. According to a BMS statement, these ceilings are too low and not aligned with the rising income and prices.

This enhancement would also broaden the schemes' coverage to a larger section of workers, the union pointed out. A delegation led by BMS President Hiranmay Pandya and General Secretary Ravindra Himte met with Minister of Labour & Employment Mansukh Mandaviya to demand this change. The minister responded positively, indicating government inclination towards workers' causes.

They also pushed for the immediate implementation of the Code on Wages 2019 and the Code on Social Security 2020, which will benefit 43 crore unorganised workers. Additionally, they demanded consultations with all trade unions on labor codes and an increase in the minimum pension from Rs 1,000 to Rs 5,000, linked with Ayushman Bharat Yojana.

