Desperate for a Son: Man Allegedly Murders Newborn Daughters

In a shocking incident, a 32-year-old man named Neeraj Solanki has been arrested for allegedly killing his three-day-old twin daughters in outer Delhi's Sultanpuri area, police reported on Wednesday.

The grim discovery was made by locals who found the infants' bodies at a makeshift crematorium near Pooth Kalan village, according to Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime) Amit Goel.

Solanki, a graduate of Delhi University, is alleged to have carried out the crime on June 3, citing his desperation for a son as the motive.

The bodies were exhumed on June 5 and transferred to SGM Hospital in Mangolpuri for postmortem. Solanki brought the infants to Delhi under the pretense they had died from an illness and were buried alive upon arrival, Goel added.

Solanki's father was initially detained and revealed that his son was distraught over the birth of daughters. Solanki's sister and brother are absconding, while his paralysed mother might also face questioning.

The autopsy could not determine the exact cause of death, but their viscera have been preserved for further investigation. The infants' mother, who married Solanki in 2022, had reported earlier harassment for dowry and demands for a sex determination test, which she refused.

Postmortem completed, the infants' bodies were handed over to their mother. Solanki now faces charges of murder.

