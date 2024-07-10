Tragic Stabbing Incident Claims Life of Young Man in Raghubir Nagar

A 21-year-old man was brutally stabbed to death near his residence in Raghubir Nagar, according to police reports on Wednesday. The victim, identified as Lakshya, was a resident of the area.

On the night between Tuesday and Wednesday, Khyala police station received information from GGS Hospital about a person who had been brought in with stab wounds and subsequently declared dead.

The stabbing incident occurred around 10 pm in the JJ colony near Lakshya's home, police said. Several suspects have been identified but are still at large. No specific details about the circumstances leading up to the incident have been confirmed, the officer added.

