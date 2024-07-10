Mystery Surrounds Father-Son Suicide on Railway Tracks

Two days after a father-son duo ended their lives by lying on railway tracks near Bhayandar station, authorities are still searching for answers. The tragic incident took place on Monday morning and was captured on CCTV.

According to the Government Railway Police (GRP), the pair, aged 33 and his father, were seen holding hands before the suburban train ran over them. Despite extensive probing, police have yet to uncover a reason behind their actions.

Senior Inspector Bhagwan Dange from the Vasai GRP stated that although the case has been registered as an accidental death, investigators have found no suicide note or significant leads at the scene or their home. The police remain optimistic about finding clues to resolve the case.

