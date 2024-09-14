Congress Accuses SEBI Chairperson of Controversial Trading and Investments

The Congress party has intensified its accusations against SEBI Chairperson Madhabi Buch, alleging she engaged in trading with unpublished price-sensitive information and invested in Chinese firms amidst geopolitical tensions.

Party spokesperson Jairam Ramesh claims Buch, along with her husband Dhaval Buch, have hidden financial dealings and conflicts of interest, raising ethics concerns.

Buch denies all allegations, stating she has complied with all regulatory guidelines, calling the accusations false and malicious. The controversy continues to escalate, with ongoing calls for government transparency and accountability.

(With inputs from agencies.)