Global Turmoil: Key Events Shaping Today’s World

Global tensions and internal conflicts are at the forefront today. In Russia, the opposition faces deepening divisions, weakening their stance against the Kremlin as accusations fly between factions.

Russian officials have issued threats of war escalation towards Ukraine and the West, linked to NATO's deliberations on permitting long-range strikes. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg admitted that Ukraine could have been better armed to prevent the war.

Elsewhere, the tragic story of Olympian Rebecca Cheptegei, murdered by her ex, unfolds amid numerous global flashpoints, including Tunisia's electoral issues, Chinese-German tensions, an attempted assassination in Comoros, Iran's satellite launch, a foiled church attack in Turkey, and a significant prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine.

(With inputs from agencies.)