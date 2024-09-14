Journalist Assault in Goa's Quepem: Police Register Case
A journalist named Amit Naik and his driver were attacked by four unidentified individuals with hockey sticks in Goa's Quepem area. The incident occurred around 8 pm on Friday in Rivona village. The attackers fled into a nearby forest, and police have registered multiple charges as they work to apprehend the suspects.
A local journalist in Goa's Quepem area was assaulted on Friday evening, leading to a case against unidentified assailants, according to police.
The journalist, Amit Naik, was attacked alongside his driver by four individuals wielding hockey sticks as he was returning to his home in Netravali from Margao at around 8 pm in Rivona village.
The attackers fled into the nearby forest after damaging his car, prompting the police to register a case of attempt to murder, wrongful restraint, and other offenses under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita. Efforts are underway to apprehend the suspects.
