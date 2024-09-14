Assam CM Backs NRC in Jharkhand Amid Illegal Immigration Concerns
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has called for the preparation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Jharkhand due to alleged illegal immigration from Bangladesh. He emphasized the urgency of this measure following the Centre's affidavit on infiltration, highlighting the decline of the tribal population.
Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged for the formulation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Jharkhand, citing concerns over alleged illegal immigration from Bangladesh.
Sarma emphasized the need for immediate action after the central government submitted an affidavit detailing data on infiltration to the Jharkhand High Court. The affidavit revealed a decline in the tribal population, particularly in Santhal Paragana.
Sarma posed a question regarding the implementation of NRC by the existing Jharkhand government, calling for strong measures to protect tribal identity and existence.
