Assam CM Backs NRC in Jharkhand Amid Illegal Immigration Concerns

Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma urged for the formulation of the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in Jharkhand, citing concerns over alleged illegal immigration from Bangladesh.

Sarma emphasized the need for immediate action after the central government submitted an affidavit detailing data on infiltration to the Jharkhand High Court. The affidavit revealed a decline in the tribal population, particularly in Santhal Paragana.

Sarma posed a question regarding the implementation of NRC by the existing Jharkhand government, calling for strong measures to protect tribal identity and existence.

(With inputs from agencies.)