Rash Driving Leads to School Van Overturning, Injures Two Students

In a startling incident early Friday morning in Kalyan, two young boys were injured after their school van overturned on the Govindwadi bypass bridge, local police reported.

It has been preliminarily determined that the van was being driven rashly, which resulted in a tyre blowout and subsequent overturning of the vehicle. The injured students have been identified as Ayan Jahid Sheikh, aged 11, and Miran Waseem Sheikh, aged 14.

Authorities at Bazarpeth police station have registered a First Information Report (FIR) against the van driver under section 281 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for rash driving. However, no arrests have been made at this time.

(With inputs from agencies.)