Sophisticated Conman Shabaaz Khan Arrested: A Web of Deception

Shabaaz Khan, a conman involved in numerous forgery, theft, and criminal conspiracy cases across Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, has been apprehended. Police investigations revealed his extensive fraudulent activities, including marrying a woman under false pretenses. Multiple charges are filed against him, and he is currently jailed in New Delhi.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Aligarh | Updated: 14-09-2024 22:25 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 22:25 IST
Shabaaz Khan, a sophisticated conman involved in an array of forgery, impersonation, theft, and criminal conspiracy cases in Gujarat and Uttar Pradesh, has been apprehended, police confirmed on Saturday.

Aligarh Police have joined forces with Gujarat Police to delve into Khan's complete criminal history. The Gujarat Police arrested Khan, a resident of Aligarh's Maulana Azad Nagar, on August 20 from a Vande Bharat train concerning a robbery case in Delhi.

During the investigation, several forged identity cards were recovered, revealing Khan's connections to Aligarh and uncovering his deceptive trail spanning multiple states, disclosed M Shekhar Pathak, SP (City) Aligarh.

In Aligarh, Khan allegedly posed as an Army Major to court and marry a woman he met through a wedding portal. The woman later filed charges of fraud and rape against him.

Aligarh Police are collaborating closely with Gujarat Police to unearth the full extent of Khan's activities, including reports of him deceiving other women. He faces multiple charges under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and is currently incarcerated in New Delhi, SP Pathak reported.

(With inputs from agencies.)

