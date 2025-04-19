Love Escapade in Aligarh: A Village Rocked by Elopement Drama

A 39-year-old woman and her daughter's fiancé have been released by police in Aligarh after a dramatic 10-day elopement saga. Sapna Devi and Rahul, 25, surrendered at a local police station, claiming their relationship was consensual and longstanding.

Their disappearance caused village-wide uproar as family members demanded Sapna's return. Allegations that she absconded with valuables were swiftly denied by her. Meanwhile, some villagers accused Rahul of past 'mischievous' conduct.

After journeying to Sitamarhi and Nepal, the couple eventually returned to Aligarh, sensing increased police pressure. Authorities released them, citing their status as consenting adults, and their relationship's legality. Sapna's family remains divided, calling for reparations or reconciliation.

