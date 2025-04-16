Left Menu

Tragic Bridge Accident Claims Two Lives in Aligarh

A fatal accident on the Hatisar bridge in Aligarh claimed the lives of Pawan Kumar and his sister-in-law Priyanka. The accident involved a speeding tractor-trolley colliding with the family's motorcycle. Pawan's wife Suhani and their infant daughter Deepti sustained serious injuries and are receiving treatment.

Updated: 16-04-2025 11:54 IST
A devastating accident on the Hatisar bridge early Wednesday morning claimed two lives, leaving a family shattered.

The collision occurred when a fast-moving tractor-trolley crashed into a motorcycle carrying Pawan Kumar, his wife Suhani, their infant daughter Deepti, and his sister-in-law Priyanka.

Sadly, Pawan and Priyanka succumbed to their injuries at the district hospital, while Suhani and Deepti are currently receiving medical care. An investigation to locate the tractor-trolley driver is ongoing.

