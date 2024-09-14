Default Bail Granted to Alleged PFI Member by Allahabad High Court
The Allahabad High Court has granted default bail to Kamal KP, an alleged member of the banned organization PFI. The court noted procedural lapses, stating the extension for investigation was granted after the 90-day period had elapsed. Kamal KP was arrested for supposed involvement in riots in Hathras.
The Allahabad High Court has granted default bail to Kamal KP, an alleged member of the banned organization Popular Front of India (PFI).
The decision was made by the Lucknow bench on Friday, emphasizing a need for a nuanced approach in cases involving fundamental rights.
Kamal KP was arrested in March 2023 for alleged attempts to incite riots in Hathras, Uttar Pradesh, based on evidence from the investigation of Siddique Kappan. His lawyer argued that as 90 days had passed without a chargesheet, he was entitled to default bail. Despite opposition from the government, the court noted that the extension for investigation was granted after the 90-day period, thus ordering his release.
