Congress Questions Modi on Jharkhand's Connectivity and Sarna Code

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jharkhand, the Congress on Sunday raised questions about the persistent issue of poor connectivity in Jamshedpur. The party also accused the PM of disregarding the religious identity of the tribal population by not recognizing the Sarna Code.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, also highlighted issues surrounding the Adityapur Industrial Area. He pointed out that despite the area's status as an industrial hub, it has not received necessary environmental clearances, hindering its development and the progress of local MSMEs.

Ramesh questioned why the central government has neglected such crucial infrastructure projects, especially when a similar SEZ project for Adani Power was swiftly approved. He also criticized the government for failing to recognize the Sarna religion officially, despite repeated demands from the Adivasi community.

(With inputs from agencies.)