Left Menu

Congress Questions Modi on Jharkhand's Connectivity and Sarna Code

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jharkhand, the Congress posed several questions about poor connectivity in Jamshedpur and the lack of environmental clearance for the Adityapur Industrial Area. Additionally, the party criticized the PM for not recognizing the Sarna Code, which identifies the distinct religious identity of Adivasi communities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 12:44 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 12:44 IST
Congress Questions Modi on Jharkhand's Connectivity and Sarna Code
  • Country:
  • India

During Prime Minister Narendra Modi's visit to Jharkhand, the Congress on Sunday raised questions about the persistent issue of poor connectivity in Jamshedpur. The party also accused the PM of disregarding the religious identity of the tribal population by not recognizing the Sarna Code.

Jairam Ramesh, Congress general secretary in-charge of communications, also highlighted issues surrounding the Adityapur Industrial Area. He pointed out that despite the area's status as an industrial hub, it has not received necessary environmental clearances, hindering its development and the progress of local MSMEs.

Ramesh questioned why the central government has neglected such crucial infrastructure projects, especially when a similar SEZ project for Adani Power was swiftly approved. He also criticized the government for failing to recognize the Sarna religion officially, despite repeated demands from the Adivasi community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024