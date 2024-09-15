PM Modi Distributes Housing Aid Virtually

Left Menu

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 15-09-2024 13:36 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 13:36 IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
  • Country:
  • India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday virtually distributed sanction letters to 32,000 beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana-Gramin (PMAY-G) and released the first instalment of Rs 32 crore for house construction.

Additionally, Modi virtually handed over keys to 46,000 PMAY-G beneficiaries nationwide. This initiative is part of his commitment to housing for all, said a statement from the Prime Minister's Office.

The initiative also includes other facilities like toilets, drinking water, electricity, and gas connections. Despite weather conditions preventing his physical presence, Modi remained committed to developments in Jharkhand. His three-day visit includes launching projects worth over Rs 12,460 crore.

(With inputs from agencies.)

