Left Menu

Haryana Police Enhances Night Safety for Solo Female Travelers with Real-Time Tracking

Haryana Police has launched an innovative safety service under its Emergency Response Support System aimed at solo female travelers. Women can now use a designated number to share their live location and stay in contact with the police until they reach their destination. The system also integrates existing emergency services for efficient response.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Gurugram | Updated: 15-09-2024 14:49 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 14:49 IST
Haryana Police Enhances Night Safety for Solo Female Travelers with Real-Time Tracking
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant move to enhance safety for women traveling alone, Haryana Police has rolled out a new service under its Emergency Response Support System. Women can now dial '112' to share their live location via WhatsApp with the police control room and stay in real-time contact with officers, especially during night hours.

Women also have the option to remain on a call with police officers until they safely reach their destination. To access this service, they need to call '112' and provide their travel details, such as name, mobile number, and travel times. The Haryana dial '112' team will then monitor their location and maintain contact throughout their journey.

The system is further connected to existing emergency response setups like police, fire, and health departments, enabling the nearest vehicle to assist anyone in need efficiently. Users can also activate a panic call by pressing their phone's power button thrice or using designated keys on feature phones. Additional methods include emailing an SOS alert or using the 112 India Mobile App.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024