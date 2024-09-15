Haryana Police Enhances Night Safety for Solo Female Travelers with Real-Time Tracking

In a significant move to enhance safety for women traveling alone, Haryana Police has rolled out a new service under its Emergency Response Support System. Women can now dial '112' to share their live location via WhatsApp with the police control room and stay in real-time contact with officers, especially during night hours.

Women also have the option to remain on a call with police officers until they safely reach their destination. To access this service, they need to call '112' and provide their travel details, such as name, mobile number, and travel times. The Haryana dial '112' team will then monitor their location and maintain contact throughout their journey.

The system is further connected to existing emergency response setups like police, fire, and health departments, enabling the nearest vehicle to assist anyone in need efficiently. Users can also activate a panic call by pressing their phone's power button thrice or using designated keys on feature phones. Additional methods include emailing an SOS alert or using the 112 India Mobile App.

