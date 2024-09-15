Decadal Census Preparations Underway with Caste Column Decision Pending
The Indian government is preparing for the decadal census, but has yet to decide on including a caste column. The 2020 census was delayed due to COVID-19. This will be India's first digital census with self-enumeration options. The census's results will affect the Women's Reservation Act's implementation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 16:28 IST
- Country:
- India
Preparations for conducting India's decadal census are in full swing, yet a final decision on whether to include a caste column is still pending, according to sources on Sunday.
Speaking under anonymity, one source confirmed that the census is set to commence soon, marking a continuation of a practice initiated in 1881.
Originally scheduled to start on April 1, 2020, the first phase was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This decadal census is crucial for implementing the Women's Reservation Act, which reserves one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- census
- decadal
- caste
- self-enumeration
- 2020
- COVID-19
- Women's Reservation Act
- government
- India
- digital
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Karnataka Congress Gears Up Against BJP Amid Alleged Covid-19 Scam Revelations
Global Health News: Major Updates on Mpox, COVID-19, Polio, and Oropouche Virus
Chief Minister Soren Criticizes Defective Covid-19 Vaccines and BJP Governance in Jharkhand
WHO Global Committee Tackles Vaccine Safety: Key Updates on COVID-19, Hepatitis E, RSV, and Dengue
Trump Defends 2020 Election Interference Rights Amid Legal Battles