Left Menu

Decadal Census Preparations Underway with Caste Column Decision Pending

The Indian government is preparing for the decadal census, but has yet to decide on including a caste column. The 2020 census was delayed due to COVID-19. This will be India's first digital census with self-enumeration options. The census's results will affect the Women's Reservation Act's implementation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 16:28 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 16:28 IST
Decadal Census Preparations Underway with Caste Column Decision Pending
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Preparations for conducting India's decadal census are in full swing, yet a final decision on whether to include a caste column is still pending, according to sources on Sunday.

Speaking under anonymity, one source confirmed that the census is set to commence soon, marking a continuation of a practice initiated in 1881.

Originally scheduled to start on April 1, 2020, the first phase was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This decadal census is crucial for implementing the Women's Reservation Act, which reserves one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024