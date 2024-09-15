Decadal Census Preparations Underway with Caste Column Decision Pending

Preparations for conducting India's decadal census are in full swing, yet a final decision on whether to include a caste column is still pending, according to sources on Sunday.

Speaking under anonymity, one source confirmed that the census is set to commence soon, marking a continuation of a practice initiated in 1881.

Originally scheduled to start on April 1, 2020, the first phase was delayed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. This decadal census is crucial for implementing the Women's Reservation Act, which reserves one-third of seats for women in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies.

