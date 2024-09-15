Naxalites Kill Teacher on Suspicion of Being Police Informer in Chhattisgarh

A 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by Naxalites on the suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police reported on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Dodi Arjun, was a 'shiksha doot' (temporary visiting teacher) working in Gondpalli village, which falls under the Jagargunda police station limits. He was reportedly beaten and strangled on Saturday evening.

Police received the alert on Sunday, leading to the dispatch of a team to the scene. It was disclosed that a 'jan adalat' (kangaroo court) had been held by the Naxalites where Arjun was accused of being an informer and subsequently killed.

Officials noted that Arjun played a critical role in reopening schools in the Jagargunda area, long affected by Naxalite threats. This year, intensified anti-Naxalite operations have diminished their presence in Bastar, prompting such retaliatory actions out of frustration.

Security personnel have initiated a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators, authorities confirmed.

