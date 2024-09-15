Left Menu

Naxalites Kill Teacher on Suspicion of Being Police Informer in Chhattisgarh

In Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, a 25-year-old man named Dodi Arjun was allegedly killed by Naxalites on suspicion of being a police informer. Arjun, a temporary teacher, was beaten and strangled in Gondpalli village. The police were alerted and a team was sent to investigate. Arjun was instrumental in reopening schools in the Maoist stronghold.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sukma | Updated: 15-09-2024 17:20 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 17:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A 25-year-old man was allegedly killed by Naxalites on the suspicion of being a police informer in Chhattisgarh's Sukma district, police reported on Sunday.

The victim, identified as Dodi Arjun, was a 'shiksha doot' (temporary visiting teacher) working in Gondpalli village, which falls under the Jagargunda police station limits. He was reportedly beaten and strangled on Saturday evening.

Police received the alert on Sunday, leading to the dispatch of a team to the scene. It was disclosed that a 'jan adalat' (kangaroo court) had been held by the Naxalites where Arjun was accused of being an informer and subsequently killed.

Officials noted that Arjun played a critical role in reopening schools in the Jagargunda area, long affected by Naxalite threats. This year, intensified anti-Naxalite operations have diminished their presence in Bastar, prompting such retaliatory actions out of frustration.

Security personnel have initiated a search operation to apprehend the perpetrators, authorities confirmed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

