Four Arrested for Removing Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Boards

In a significant incident, four individuals were apprehended on Sunday near the Crossings Republik police station for allegedly removing Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar boards from electric poles, local law enforcement reported.

The issue surfaced this morning when residents discovered the missing boards and initiated a protest, prompting a complaint against unidentified suspects. Authorities promptly deployed teams to identify and arrest the culprits, utilizing CCTV footage from the area.

The footage, captured by cameras situated around farmhouses and roads, pinpointed the suspects—Saurabh Yadav (22), Anshul Yadav (25), Prince Yadav (22), and Sunil (23)—near the underpass of Behrampur village. The men now face charges under sections 299 and 303(2) of the BNS for their actions. Notably, Prince had previously been imprisoned on an attempted murder charge, according to Additional Commissioner of Police, Wave City, Lipi Nagaich.

(With inputs from agencies.)