Left Menu

Four Arrested for Removing Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Boards

Four individuals were arrested near Crossings Republik police station for allegedly removing Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar boards from electric poles. Following a public protest and complaint, police nabbed the culprits using CCTV footage. The accused faced charges under various sections of the BNS, including deliberate and malicious acts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ghaziabad | Updated: 15-09-2024 21:42 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 21:42 IST
Four Arrested for Removing Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Boards
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant incident, four individuals were apprehended on Sunday near the Crossings Republik police station for allegedly removing Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar boards from electric poles, local law enforcement reported.

The issue surfaced this morning when residents discovered the missing boards and initiated a protest, prompting a complaint against unidentified suspects. Authorities promptly deployed teams to identify and arrest the culprits, utilizing CCTV footage from the area.

The footage, captured by cameras situated around farmhouses and roads, pinpointed the suspects—Saurabh Yadav (22), Anshul Yadav (25), Prince Yadav (22), and Sunil (23)—near the underpass of Behrampur village. The men now face charges under sections 299 and 303(2) of the BNS for their actions. Notably, Prince had previously been imprisoned on an attempted murder charge, according to Additional Commissioner of Police, Wave City, Lipi Nagaich.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

Tragic House Collapse in Uttar Pradesh

 India
4
Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism of BJP

Congress Set to Unveil Jammu and Kashmir Election Manifesto Amid Criticism o...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024