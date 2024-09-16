Left Menu

Maharashtra Law Officers Demand Fair Wages

The Maharashtra Police Vidhi Adikhari Sanghatana has submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde concerning wage disparity among law officers across different departments. The association highlights the neglect and challenging conditions faced by law officers in the police department compared to those in other sectors.

The Maharashtra Police Vidhi Adikhari Sanghatana has formally submitted a memorandum to Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, raising concerns over wage disparity among law officers in various departments, including the police, an association member revealed on Monday.

According to the association, law officers in the Maharashtra police department are subjected to neglect, challenging working conditions, and significant pay disparity when compared with their counterparts in departments like revenue, health, social justice, and forestry.

Despite a Government Resolution (GR) in March 2018 meant to suspend the three-year re-selection process for police department lawyers, it has still not been implemented, the member added.

