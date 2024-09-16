Left Menu

Key Arrest in Manipur's Ethnic Strife: Finance Secretary of Rebel Group Apprehended

The Assam Police have arrested a member of a militant group involved in sabotage activities in Manipur. The suspect, caught on September 13, served as the finance secretary of the United Kuki National Army. Authorities also recovered weapons and explosives in a related security operation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 16-09-2024 13:31 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 13:31 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Assam Police have made a crucial arrest in connection with the ongoing ethnic conflict in Manipur. A 34-year-old from Churachandpur district, identified as the finance secretary of the United Kuki National Army, was taken into custody for his alleged role in sabotage activities.

The apprehension was executed by the Special Task Force from Basistha police station in Guwahati on September 13. The suspect is believed to be involved in several subversive operations, including the destruction of a vital bridge and an armed attack on an oil convoy.

Authorities have intensified their crackdown, and Manipur Police are working closely with Assam Police on this case. In another significant find, security forces recovered a cache of weapons and explosives during an operation in a bordering village.

(With inputs from agencies.)

