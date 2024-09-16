Ukraine Seeks Humanitarian Aid in Kursk Region

Ukraine has formally requested the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to assist with humanitarian efforts in Russia's Kursk region. This follows a significant cross-border incursion by Ukrainian forces in which Kyiv claims control over approximately 100 settlements.

During a visit to the northeast Ukrainian region of Sumy, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha instructed his ministry to extend formal invitations to the UN and ICRC. The goal is to provide humanitarian assistance and ensure the safe passage of civilians in the tumultuous region.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also emphasized the need for ICRC to monitor Ukraine's adherence to international humanitarian law. This move comes in the aftermath of Russian shelling that killed and injured ICRC workers in the Donetsk region. President of ICRC, Mirjana Spoljaric, is currently in Moscow to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, although Moscow has yet to comment on Ukraine's requests.

(With inputs from agencies.)