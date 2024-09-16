Left Menu

Ukraine Seeks Humanitarian Aid in Kursk Region

Ukraine has requested the United Nations and International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to join humanitarian efforts in Russia's Kursk region following a Ukrainian incursion. Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha emphasized Kyiv's commitment to international humanitarian law and its intent to facilitate aid and safety for civilians in the contested area.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kyiv | Updated: 16-09-2024 14:36 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 14:36 IST
Ukraine Seeks Humanitarian Aid in Kursk Region
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Ukraine

Ukraine has formally requested the United Nations and the International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) to assist with humanitarian efforts in Russia's Kursk region. This follows a significant cross-border incursion by Ukrainian forces in which Kyiv claims control over approximately 100 settlements.

During a visit to the northeast Ukrainian region of Sumy, Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha instructed his ministry to extend formal invitations to the UN and ICRC. The goal is to provide humanitarian assistance and ensure the safe passage of civilians in the tumultuous region.

The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry also emphasized the need for ICRC to monitor Ukraine's adherence to international humanitarian law. This move comes in the aftermath of Russian shelling that killed and injured ICRC workers in the Donetsk region. President of ICRC, Mirjana Spoljaric, is currently in Moscow to meet with Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov, although Moscow has yet to comment on Ukraine's requests.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024