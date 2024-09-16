Delhi High Court Freezes Oberoi Group Shares Amid Inheritance Dispute

In a significant legal development, the Delhi High Court has restricted EIH Limited, the primary company under the Oberoi Group, from transferring any shares amidst an inheritance dispute following the death of PRS Oberoi.

The court's interim order was issued in response to a lawsuit by Oberoi's daughter, Anastasia, and her mother, Mirjana Jojic Oberoi, against several family members, accusing them of obstructing the execution of PRS Oberoi's will dated October 25, 2021.

Justice Navin Chawla noted that the plaintiffs had demonstrated a prima facie case and could suffer irreparable harm if the shares and properties were alienated. The court's intervention aims to protect the interests of the plaintiffs until a final decision is reached.

(With inputs from agencies.)