Former BBC Presenter Huw Edwards Sentenced Over Child Indecency Images

Former BBC news presenter Huw Edwards received a suspended six-month prison sentence after admitting to making indecent images of children. Edwards, 63, pleaded guilty to three charges related to 41 illegal images sent to him via WhatsApp. He will avoid jail unless he reoffends within two years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 16-09-2024 17:31 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 17:31 IST
Huw Edwards, a former long-standing face of the BBC's flagship news program, was handed a suspended prison sentence in a London court on Monday. This follows his guilty plea for making indecent images of children.

Edwards, 63, admitted to three charges related to 41 illegal images received via WhatsApp. Among these were two videos of a child aged between seven and nine years old.

Judge Paul Goldspring sentenced Edwards to six months in prison suspended for two years, meaning he will avoid jail time unless he commits another criminal offense within the probation period. Prosecutors clarified that the charge pertained to Edwards receiving the images, not producing them.

(With inputs from agencies.)

