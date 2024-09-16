UK Appoints New Border Force Chief to Combat Illegal Migration

The United Kingdom has appointed Martin Hewitt as the new Border Force Commander to tackle the rising issue of illegal migrants crossing the English Channel. Prime Minister Keir Starmer announced this crucial appointment on Monday before his official visit to Rome to discuss migration measures with Italy.

Martin Hewitt brings over 30 years of law enforcement experience, having previously served as the Chair of the National Police Chiefs' Council. In his new role, Hewitt will leverage this expertise to lead coordinated efforts with European counterparts to dismantle the smuggling networks facilitating these dangerous crossings.

The appointment comes in the wake of a tragic incident where eight migrants died after their boat capsized en route from France to England. Starmer emphasized that Hewitt's leadership would herald a 'new era of international enforcement' aimed at protecting UK's borders and restoring order to the asylum system.

