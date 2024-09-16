Left Menu

Kyiv Denies Involvement in Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump

Kyiv denied any links to a man accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump. The suspect, a Ukraine supporter, attempted to recruit volunteers for the Ukrainian conflict. Ukrainian and Kremlin officials exchanged accusations over the incident, which highlighted challenges in securing presidential candidates during election campaigns.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 16-09-2024 18:30 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 18:30 IST
Kyiv Denies Involvement in Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Kyiv has firmly denied any involvement in the attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump, distancing itself from the suspect, a staunch supporter of Ukraine named Ryan Routh.

The suspect tried recruiting foreign volunteers to fight in Ukraine, sparking claims and counterclaims between Kyiv and Moscow. Ukrainian officials noted they had no connections with Routh, accusing Russia of seizing the incident for propaganda.

Trump thanked the Secret Service for thwarting the attack, the second in two months, raising concerns over the security of presidential candidates as the election approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024