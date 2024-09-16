Kyiv Denies Involvement in Attempted Assassination of Donald Trump
Kyiv denied any links to a man accused of attempting to assassinate Donald Trump. The suspect, a Ukraine supporter, attempted to recruit volunteers for the Ukrainian conflict. Ukrainian and Kremlin officials exchanged accusations over the incident, which highlighted challenges in securing presidential candidates during election campaigns.
Kyiv has firmly denied any involvement in the attempted assassination of former U.S. President Donald Trump, distancing itself from the suspect, a staunch supporter of Ukraine named Ryan Routh.
The suspect tried recruiting foreign volunteers to fight in Ukraine, sparking claims and counterclaims between Kyiv and Moscow. Ukrainian officials noted they had no connections with Routh, accusing Russia of seizing the incident for propaganda.
Trump thanked the Secret Service for thwarting the attack, the second in two months, raising concerns over the security of presidential candidates as the election approaches.
