Security Forces Foil Naxal Attack with Timely IED Recovery in Chhattisgarh

On Monday, security personnel successfully recovered three Improvised Explosive Devices (IEDs) from different locations within the Naxal-affected Sukma district of Chhattisgarh, confirmed a senior police official.

A team from the 217th battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and its elite unit C-208 CoBRA battalion discovered two tiffin IEDs, weighing 5 and 3 kg each. The devices were found during a road security operation near the Salatong security camp within the Kistaram police station boundaries.

Furthermore, the CRPF's D-50 battalion and district force personnel unearthed a tiffin IED weighing between 8 to 10 kg, buried near Dabbakonta and Pentapad nullah under Chintagufa police station limits during an area domination exercise. The Bomb Disposal Squad promptly defused all the recovered IEDs to ensure safety.

(With inputs from agencies.)