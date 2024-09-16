Left Menu

High Court Dismisses BJP MP's Plea, Upholds Election Petition

The Himachal Pradesh High Court dismissed BJP MP Harsh Mahajan's application, which sought to reject Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi's petition challenging the draw of lots procedure in the February 27 Rajya Sabha election. The court ruled that Singhvi's petition disclosed all necessary material facts and requires further deliberation.

The Himachal Pradesh High Court dismissed an application from BJP MP Harsh Mahajan on Monday, which aimed to reject a petition by Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi. Singhvi challenged the draw of lots used to determine the winner of the February 27 Rajya Sabha election after a tie at 34 votes.

Justice Jyotsna Rewal Dua, in a decision, stated, "I find no merit in any of the contentions raised by the respondent/applicant for rejecting the election petition filed by the petitioner and consequently the application is dismissed."

Singhvi's petition, filed over five weeks after his loss, disputes the Returning Officer's interpretation of the draw of lots rules. The court observed that if Singhvi's claims are validated during the trial, it could invalidate the election result.

