Azam Khan Seeks Extension on Fine Payment in Dual PAN Card Case Involving Son

Incarcerated Samajwadi Party leader Azam Khan has sought additional time to pay a Rs 10,000 fine in a case related to his son Abdullah Azam Khan's dual PAN cards, revealed his lawyer on Monday.

Khan, a former senior cabinet minister in Uttar Pradesh, is currently imprisoned in Sitapur and facing multiple legal proceedings. The dual PAN card issue is being heard in the MP-MLA court of the Special Judicial Magistrate in Rampur.

Senior Prosecution Officer Amarnath Tiwari stated that witness testimonies have concluded, and the court rejected a defence plea to recall a witness on September 9, imposing the fine for perceived delay tactics. The defence, citing difficulties in prompt payment, requested more time. The court has rescheduled the matter for September 18.

