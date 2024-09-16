Assassination Attempt on Trump: Suspect's Phone Records Revealed
Mobile phone records indicate that Ryan Routh, charged in connection to an assassination attempt on Donald Trump, was near Trump's Florida golf course for over 11 hours before being noticed by authorities, according to a federal criminal complaint.
Mobile phone records show that Ryan Routh, the man charged in connection with an apparent assassination attempt against Donald Trump, was in the vicinity of the former president's Florida golf course for more than 11 hours before being spotted by authorities, according to a federal criminal complaint.
The records indicate that Routh's mobile phone was located in the area along the tree line from approximately 1:59 AM until approximately 1:31 PM on September 15, 2024, the complaint says.
