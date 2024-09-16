Gym Operator Allegedly Beaten to Death Over Monetary Dispute

A gym operator, Raju Sharma alias Rajesh Sharma, was allegedly beaten to death late Sunday night in Ajraunda village, Faridabad, by a group of youths, police reported.

The two nephews of the deceased, who intervened to save him, sustained serious injuries and are receiving medical treatment. The altercation reportedly arose from a monetary dispute.

The police have registered an FIR at the Central police station. The accused, named Kallu Pandit and others, are currently absconding, with efforts underway to apprehend them.

(With inputs from agencies.)