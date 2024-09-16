Gym Operator Allegedly Beaten to Death Over Monetary Dispute
A gym operator, Raju Sharma alias Rajesh Sharma, was allegedly beaten to death in Ajraunda village, Sector 15A, Faridabad. The deceased's nephews, who tried to intervene, were also seriously injured. The attack is believed to have stemmed from a monetary dispute. An FIR has been registered, with the accused currently at large.
A gym operator, Raju Sharma alias Rajesh Sharma, was allegedly beaten to death late Sunday night in Ajraunda village, Faridabad, by a group of youths, police reported.
The two nephews of the deceased, who intervened to save him, sustained serious injuries and are receiving medical treatment. The altercation reportedly arose from a monetary dispute.
The police have registered an FIR at the Central police station. The accused, named Kallu Pandit and others, are currently absconding, with efforts underway to apprehend them.
