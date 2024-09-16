Saudi Arabia's $5 Billion Investment in Egypt: A New Era of Economic Partnership

In a significant development, Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman has instructed the Saudi Public Investment Fund (PIF) to channel $5 billion into Egypt, marking the 'first stage' of a substantial investment strategy.

The announcement came after a meeting between Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and the Crown Prince in Riyadh, aimed at strengthening bilateral ties. However, the specifics regarding the timeline, nature, and stages of these investments were not disclosed.

Requests for comments from PIF went unanswered, while data revealed that Saudi Arabia had $5.3 billion in long-term deposits with Egypt's Central Bank as of December 31, 2023.

