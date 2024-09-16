Left Menu

Amit Shah Announces New Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars in Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the launch of 16 new Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars in Manipur to provide essential commodities at reasonable prices. Eight stores will be in the valley and eight in the hills, addressing the needs of both Meitei and Kuki communities amidst ongoing ethnic violence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 22:41 IST
Amit Shah Announces New Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars in Manipur
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah disclosed plans to establish 16 new Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars in Manipur, aiming to provide essential commodities at affordable rates.

Eight of these stores will be located in the valley, with the remaining eight in the hill districts, catering to the diverse ethnic communities residing in these areas.

He further noted that the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the state and will commence from September 17, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024