Amit Shah Announces New Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars in Manipur
Union Home Minister Amit Shah announced the launch of 16 new Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars in Manipur to provide essential commodities at reasonable prices. Eight stores will be in the valley and eight in the hills, addressing the needs of both Meitei and Kuki communities amidst ongoing ethnic violence.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 22:41 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 22:41 IST
- Country:
- India
Union Home Minister Amit Shah disclosed plans to establish 16 new Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars in Manipur, aiming to provide essential commodities at affordable rates.
Eight of these stores will be located in the valley, with the remaining eight in the hill districts, catering to the diverse ethnic communities residing in these areas.
He further noted that the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the state and will commence from September 17, 2024.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement