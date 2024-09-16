Amit Shah Announces New Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars in Manipur

Union Home Minister Amit Shah disclosed plans to establish 16 new Kendriya Police Kalyan Bhandars in Manipur, aiming to provide essential commodities at affordable rates.

Eight of these stores will be located in the valley, with the remaining eight in the hill districts, catering to the diverse ethnic communities residing in these areas.

He further noted that the initiative aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi's commitment to the state and will commence from September 17, 2024.

(With inputs from agencies.)