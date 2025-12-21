Left Menu

Tensions Rise in Manipur: Kuki-Zo Outfit Protests Breach of Buffer Zone

A Kuki-Zo group in Manipur plans a sit-in protest over the breach of a buffer zone between Meitei and Kuki areas, citing concerns about explosives and community safety. The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum condemns the deliberate actions perceived as threats to peace during the Christmas season.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Imphal | Updated: 21-12-2025 19:30 IST | Created: 21-12-2025 19:30 IST
Tensions have escalated in Manipur's Churachandpur district, as a Kuki-Zo outfit announced a sit-in at Torbung near Bishnupur against the alleged breach of a buffer zone.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum voiced apprehensions, condemning what it sees as deliberate provocations by Meiteis into the Kuki-designated buffer areas.

Explosive devices reportedly planted beyond the demarcated zone have heightened fears among residents, disrupting the usual tranquility of the Christmas period, according to the outfit's claims.

