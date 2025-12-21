Tensions Rise in Manipur: Kuki-Zo Outfit Protests Breach of Buffer Zone

Tensions have escalated in Manipur's Churachandpur district, as a Kuki-Zo outfit announced a sit-in at Torbung near Bishnupur against the alleged breach of a buffer zone.

The Indigenous Tribal Leaders Forum voiced apprehensions, condemning what it sees as deliberate provocations by Meiteis into the Kuki-designated buffer areas.

Explosive devices reportedly planted beyond the demarcated zone have heightened fears among residents, disrupting the usual tranquility of the Christmas period, according to the outfit's claims.