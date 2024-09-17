Left Menu

US Offers Temptations to Yemeni Houthis Amid Ballistic Missile Strikes

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a key figure in Yemen's Houthi movement, revealed that the United States has extended offers to recognize their Sanaa government in exchange for halting Yemeni attacks. His comments came after a Houthi missile hit central Israel, marking a significant escalation in the conflict.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Cairo | Updated: 17-09-2024 00:05 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 00:05 IST
  • Country:
  • Egypt

Mohammed al-Bukhaiti, a prominent member of Yemen's Houthi movement, disclosed on Monday that the United States has made offers to the group in a bid to secure recognition of their Sanaa government. The remarks were broadcasted on Qatar's Al Jazeera TV.

The US overtures to the Houthis come at a critical juncture, following a notable escalation in regional tensions. Just a day prior, a Houthi ballistic missile struck central Israel, an unprecedented development in the ongoing conflict.

The move to engage diplomatically with the Houthis appears to be part of a broader strategy to curtail Yemeni attacks and stabilize the region, but its long-term efficacy and implications remain uncertain.

(With inputs from agencies.)

